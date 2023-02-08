You Can Snag a Roundtrip Flight to Florida for as Low as $72 Right Now

Thanks to Punxsutawney Phil and AccuWeather, those of us in colder parts of the country already know that warm weather is still a faraway reality, but we now have the perfect excuse to spend the last weeks of winter surrounded by palm trees and high temperatures.

The Points Guy and Going, which was formerly known as Scott's Cheap Flights, are reporting incredible deals for Florida-bound flights. If you book your tickets within the next two to three days using Google Flights, you can find roundtrip flights starting at $90.

While Miami isn't one of the destinations where these deals have been spotted, there are plenty of other Florida cities you can winter in. Disney fans will be pleased to know that Orlando is one of them, and so are Tampa, Fort Myers, Jacksonville, Sarasota, and Pensacola. Routes are available from a variety of departure cities as well, including Atlanta, Austin, Dallas, Denver, Charlotte, Chicago, Houston, Newark, New York, and Washington.

You don't even have to worry about the airline. Most major US carriers are currently offering this deal, and you can choose among airlines including American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, JetBlue, Frontier, and United Airlines depending on preference and availability.

In terms of travel time, that is flexible as well. Reportedly, you can book your discounted fares for travel from February through May, and there is even some availability for December in case you are already planning your next winter vacation.

Here are some of the sample roundtrip flights we identified via Google Flights:

LaGuardia to Orlando, starting at $72 in late February through mid-March (Frontier)

Chicago to Tampa, starting at $88 in late February (Frontier)

Newark to Tampa, starting at $99 in late February (United)

Washington, DC to Fort Myers, starting at $128 in late February (United)

Denver to Orlando, starting at $138 in late February (Frontier)



You can book your tickets directly on Google Flights, which you can find right here. Of course, the cheapest airfare will find you in economy, and there may be additional fees for checked bags and other services. No promo code is needed, though you'll need to ask fast to secure the best prices.