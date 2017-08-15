Hurry, $392 Round-Trip Flights to Greece from NYC Are on Sale Right Now

Good news for anyone yearning to live out a Mamma Mia fantasy or scratch seeing Athens' ancient ruins off their bucket list: roundtrip flights from New York to Greece are on sale for just $392 right now. Yes, you read that right.
The promotion, which is being offered by Emirates Airlines, features a slew of super-cheap nonstop flights from Newark's Liberty airport to Athens over the course of this upcoming fall and spring. There is a slight catch, though, in addition to having to drag yourself out to Newark: the $392 fares are only available for what are known as "companion" tickets, which is just another way of saying you need to buy more than one ticket for it to be worth your while. Then again, Greece isn't the sort of place you'd want to explore solo anyhow.
There are a few more details worth noting, as well. To get the deal, you'll need to travel within three bracketed date sets -- September 17 through December 18, December 25 through March 30, or April 9 through May 15 -- and you'll need to stay for a minimum of seven days. Fine print aside, it's an exceptionally good deal, especially seeing as Emirates is one of the best airlines in the world.
For the insistent solo travelers, single roundtrip tickets are actually pretty reasonably priced for the same travel periods, too. A quick search revealed plenty of $442 one-passenger fares, which is roughly $150 cheaper than any similar flight currently offered by competing carriers.
Either way, you'll want to hurry and find a buddy to island hop and gorge on grape leaves with (or not), because this specific promo for both cheap companion and solo fares ends at 11:59pm on August 17.
h/t Travel + Leisure
