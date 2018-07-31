Round-Trip Flights to Hawaii Are As Cheap As $333 Right Now

Vacationing in Hawaii is on plenty of people's bucket lists, and for good reason. It's stupidly gorgeous. The harsh reality, however, is that you can end up blowing your entire vacation budget just to get there, since airfare to the far-flung archipelago is often prohibitively expensive. That's why right now is a good time consider hatching plans for a Hawaiian getaway sometime later this year, because round-trip flights there are going for as little as $333.
As of Tuesday, fares to several of the Hawaiian islands are relatively cheap from a number of mainland cities and a good deal of them are available during peak season through May 2019. The great deals were first spotted by the eagle-eyed travel pros at Scott's Cheap Flights, who think they'll be around for about a day or two.
The cheapest fares in the bunch are, by and large, from cities on the West Coast like Portland, where roundtrip flights to Kona are hovering around $333 in September and October, according to a search of Google Flights. You can also get direct from San Francisco to Maui and Kauai for around $377 between now and December. When you consider the average normal price for a flight from the West Coast is in the $750 range, these are all pretty spectacular.
While there don't appear to be any East Coast hubs with great fare options, there is a pretty incredible deal from Montreal, where roundtrips to Honolulu are currently available for as little as $445.
Before you dismiss these deals as exclusively for Canadians and West Coasters, just remember there are great deals to be had to get to places like San Francisco, Seattle, and Portland all the time. And who knows, if you time it right, you may even be able to squeeze in a two-part vacay.
Also, if you can't make a trip work right now, not to worry. Odds are there will be some deeply discounted flights to America's most beautiful state at some point soon.
