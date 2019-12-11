Round-Trip Flights to Hawaii Have Dropped to $278

It's the peak travel season for Hawaii. You shouldn't expect to find the best prices at a time like this. However, there are some damn good prices on flights to Hawaii from cities across the country right now.
There isn't a single sale taking place. Instead, you'll find good prices across a handful of airlines like United and Hawaiian, among others. Those alluring fares includes round-trip flights to Hawaii for $272. The airlines will vary from city to city, but the majority of flights are for travel between January and April, 2020. However, you'll want to check the fees and details for each airline, as some can make the price increase dramatically with bag and seat fees. Though, it's worth noting that none of the airlines here are budget airlines like Spirit or Frontier.
Here's a sampling of some of the best prices available, as found through Google Flights. Though, it's by no means a completely exhaustive look at the better-than-average prices available right now.
To Kaliua-Kona
- Boston: $533
- Burbank: $338
- Las Vegas: $355
- Missoula: $482
- Ontario: $355
- Phoenix: $366
- Portland: $295
- Reno: $380
- San Diego: $297
- San Francisco: $318
- San Jose: $278
- Santa Ana: $355
- Santa Barbara: $355
- Seattle: $295
- Toronto: $429
- Vancouver: $299
To Honolulu
- Albuquerque: $353
- Boise: $351
- Boston: $555
- Burbank: $320
- Edmonton: $382
- El Paso: $410
- Las Vegas: $350
- Missoula: $485
- Ontario: $355
- Portland: $278
- Reno: $355
- San Francisco: $338
- San Jose: $278
- Santa Ana: $355
- Seattle: $295
- Spokane: $359
- Toronto: $444
- Vancouver: $272
To Maui
- Albuquerque: $353
- Anchorage: $443
- Boise: $353
- Burbank: $355
- Edmonton: $355
- El Paso: $410
- Las Vegas: $295
- New Orleans: $483
- Ontario: $355
- Phoenix: $338
- Portland: $295
- Reno: $355
- San Francisco: $278
- San Jose: $278
- Santa Ana: $355
- Santa Barbara: $355
- Seattle: $295
- Spokane: $355
- Toronto: $422
- Vancouver: $280
To Kauai
- Burbank: $355
- Las Vegas: $355
- Missoula: $489
- Ontario: $355
- Portland: $315
- Reno: $381
- San Fran: $320
- San Jose: $278
- Seattle: $374
- Toronto: $422
- Vancouver: $299
These prices aren't likely to stick around all too long. If you're itching for a vacation somewhere warm in the dead of winter, you're probably best off buying as soon as you can.
