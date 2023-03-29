You Can Fly to Hawaii for $110 One-Way Right Now

Hawaii is now a little closer than you think—or at least, financially speaking it is.

If you act fast, you can now score roundtrip flights to the gorgeous state starting from $110 one-way to Maui and starting from $119 to Oahu, Kauai and Hawaii (Kona). Departing airports include Los Angeles, San Jose, San Francisco, Oakland, and San Diego, and the deals are currently available for travel between April 19 and May 24.

All you have to do is head over to Google Flights and score the best deal available. Instead of selecting roundtrip flights, though, Clark Deals suggests searching for one-way tickets to save money. Participating airlines include Alaska, American, Delta, Hawaiian, Southwest, and United, and the low-rate tickets offered are for basic nonrefundable economy.

Here are some sample cheap flights to Hawaii we found at the time of writing:

Los Angeles to Maui from $110 one-way

Oakland to Maui from $119 one-way

San Diego to Maui from $119 one-way

San Francisco to Kauai from $119 one-way

San Jose to Hawaii (Kona) from $119 one-way



To book your tickets, you can head over to Google Flights. As is the case with any flight deal like this, you'll want to move fast because prices change rapidly, especially as we get closer and closer to a summer travel season that is expected to be busier than ever, meaning flight prices are also expected to rise.