Find Round-Trip Flights to Hawaii for $206 Right Now

This is that nebulous time when you start wondering if you should still be saying happy new year and if it's normal to still wish you were on a break for the holidays.

It is also early enough in the year that experts still say this is the best time of year to book a flight. Last week, we highlighted some impressively low prices on round-trip flights to Hawaii. But since we're still in that sweet spot for low-cost fares, the prices remain low enough that it's worth poking around for a potential vacation.

Right now, round-trip flights to Hawaii are available for as low as $206 from the contiguous US. Though, the fares aren't quite as low as last week. From the west coast, prices have generally risen a small amount. Los Angeles to Honolulu, for instance, was a $197 round trip last week. That has risen to $232.

In other regions, there are more drastic changes. We highlighted Nashville to Honolulu for $278 last week. Now, the lowest price on Google Flights is $448. Many of the previously noteworthy east coast fares have risen to more normal prices, but not all of them. New York to Kauai, for instance, is just $333.

Those changes drive home that if you want to take advantage of low fares right now, it's prudent to buy soon. These prices aren't part of a sale from a single airline but are instead generally low prices from airlines like Hawaiian, Alaska, United, and American. You'll want to jump on these prices if you're looking to take the plunge because there is no guarantee they will stick around.

Here are the best prices on flights to Hawaii right now, via Google Flights.