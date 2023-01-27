You Can Fly to Hawaii for $197 Roundtrip if You Book Right Now

Coming up on the end of January is a real milestone for those who don't love winter weather, especially if you live somewhere that gets lots of snow. That sense of relief, however, is rapidly tarnished by the realization that we still have many more weeks to go until the arrival of spring. Honestly, it can all be a bit bleak.

If you're already feeling antsy for the vernal equinox and looking to plot a getaway to somewhere warmer before then, though, flights to Hawaii on a number of airlines are quite low right now. As first spotted by The Points Guy via The Flight Deal, as of this writing roundtrip flights from Los Angeles (LAX) to Honolulu (HNL) are starting at $197 for a number of dates in February through early March.

According to Google Flights data, this cheap airfare can currently be found on at least three carriers—United Airlines, Alaska Airlines, and Hawaiian Airlines. Flights between LAX and Maui (OGG) are similarly priced across similar travel dates in the coming weeks.

If you're looking to depart from other airports aside from LAX there are also some cheaper-than-usual fares to take advantage of as well. For a few examples, San Francisco (SFO) to Honolulu flights are starting at $197 roundtrip on United for several February dates right now. Seattle to Honolulu flights are starting at $276 roundtrip in February. And you can fly from Denver to Honolulu in February for a roundtrip journey starting at $245 across various dates in February and March if you combine one-way tickets from multiple carriers including Hawaiian, Frontier, and Spirit.

Of course, these cheap flights come with some fine print that shouldn't come as a surprise to anybody reading this but it bears repeating: These flights are for main cabin seating, which may not be refundable and may also come with extra fees for the ability to choose your seat or check a bag. As such, it wouldn't hurt to consult our guide to not being screwed over by a budget airline. Also, these fares do not include taxes or other local fees that may apply.

Finally, because these fares are not connected to any particular promotion, prices are highly variable and could change quickly—if these deals look enticing to you, you'd be wise to pounce on them ASAP.