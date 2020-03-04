Round-Trip Flights to Hawaii Dropped to $198 & There Are Big East Coast Discounts

Throughout 2020, there have been some very noteworthy deals on flights to Hawaii, but they've hit some very surprisingly low prices recently. Right now, it's really worth your time to take a look.
You can find round-trip tickets for $198. That's partly because of a big sale from Alaska Airlines offering $99 one-way tickets, but that's only from a few cities. There are impressively cheap tickets available from all over the country from a variety of airlines. Moreover, it's not just the west coast with good prices. Many midwestern and east coast cities have fares well under the usual mark.
The tickets are largely available for trips in April and May, but that does vary depending on the city. If the prices from your region draw you in, it's worth buying tickets soon. It's not clear how long these prices will stick around, but it's usually no more than a few days.
Honolulu (HNL)
- Albuquerque: $354
- Austin: $382
- Boise: $318
- Boston: $405
- Buffalo: $450
- Burbank: $316
- Chicago: $377
- Dallas: $356
- Duluth: $430
- Indianapolis: $461
- Kansas City: $372
- Las Vegas: $265
- Long Beach: $356
- Los Angeles: $218
- Madison: $439
- Memphis: $291
- Miami: $442
- Nashville: $432
- New Orleans: $416
- New York City: $405
- Oakland: $198
- Omaha: $422
- Ontario: $316
- Orlando: $393
- Palm Springs: $356
- Phoenix: $320
- Portland: $198
- Reno: $320
- Sacramento: $236
- Salt Lake City: $321
- San Diego: $218
- San Francisco: $198
- San Jose: $198
- Santa Ana: $316
- Santa Barbara: $384
- Seattle: $198
- Spokane: $327
- Tucson: $337
- Washington, DC: $406
Kauai (LIH)
- Albuquerque: $376
- Austin: $391
- Boise: $315
- Burbank: $346
- Chicago: $378
- Dallas: $409
- Duluth: $487
- Las Vegas: $331
- Long Beach: $356
- Los Angeles: $258
- New Orleans: $462
- New York City: $452
- Oakland: $198
- Ontario: $336
- Phoenix: $343
- Portland: $198
- Reno: $342
- Sacramento: $226
- Salt Lake City: $351
- San Diego: $217
- San Francisco: $227
- San Jose: $198
- Santa Ana: $346
- Santa Barbara: $374
- Seattle: $198
- Spokane: $331
- Tucson: $414
- Washington, DC: $432
Kona (KOA)
- Albuquerque: $356
- Austin: $385
- Boise: $308
- Boston: $467
- Burbank: $356
- Chicago: $367
- Dallas: $419
- Duluth: $459
- Kansas City: $430
- Las Vegas: $315
- Long Beach: $356
- Los Angeles: $258
- New Orleans: $453
- New York City: $442
- Oakland: $217
- Ontario: $336
- Palm Springs: $384
- Phoenix: $342
- Portland: $198
- Reno: $322
- Sacramento: $216
- Salt Lake City: $351
- San Diego: $198
- San Francisco: $227
- San Jose: $198
- Santa Ana: $346
- Santa Barbara: $352
- Seattle: $198
- Spokane: $331
- Tucson: $407
- Washington, DC: $422
Maui (OGG)
- Albuquerque: $356
- Austin: $382
- Boise: $316
- Boston: $404
- Buffalo: $439
- Burbank: $316
- Chicago: $370
- Dallas: $356
- Duluth: $430
- Indianapolis: $461
- Kansas City: $372
- Las Vegas: $236
- Long Beach: $297
- Los Angeles: $198
- Madison: $412
- Memphis: $391
- Miami: $442
- Nashville: $432
- New Orleans: $416
- New York City: $405
- Oakland: $198
- Omaha: $423
- Ontario: $316
- Orlando: $393
- Palm Springs: $356
- Phoenix: $236
- Portland: $198
- Reno: $334
- Sacramento: $198
- Salt Lake City: $321
- San Diego: $198
- San Francisco: $198
- San Jose: $198
- Santa Ana: $316
- Santa Barbara: $346
- Seattle: $198
- Spokane: $327
- Tucson: $342
- Washington, DC: $406
Those aren't the only cities with lower than normal prices, but that's a whole lot of them. If you don't see your city listed, don't despair. Just dig into the prices on Google Flights. Before you know it, you could be kicking back with a beer on a beach in Hawaii.
