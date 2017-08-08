Travel

Hurry Up and Get a $359 Roundtrip Flight to Hawaii

By Published On 08/07/2017 By Published On 08/07/2017
Cheap Flights to Hawaii
Shutterstock

Trending

related

Quick, JetBlue's Latest Flash Sale Has $20 Tickets

related

This Anchor Can't Hide His Hilarious Disdain for Surfing Dogs

related

Einstein Bros Will Give You Free Bagels to Share With a Frenemy

related

'Game of Thrones' Creators Reveal the Secrets of Season 7's Dragon Battle

Stuff You'll Like

related

'Game of Thrones' Finally Tied Up One of the Show's Major Loose Ends

related

United Baggage Mess Summarizes Everything About Flying in 2017

related

'Rick and Morty' Creator Finally Gets His McDonald's Szechuan Sauce

Chilling on a beach in Hawaii isn't a bad way to spend a week in the fall. You might think, "That's not for me. That's for people who photoshop their Instagram pics." Not so. Deals on flights to Hawaii are becoming increasingly frequent. Right now there are cheap fares from Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines (as well as a couple from United and Air Canada) that will get you to Honolulu for less than $400. 

The deals are mostly from west coast cities in September through November, but there are a lot of cities that have good prices. At the low end, you can get roundtrip tickets for $348 from Portland or $349 from Las Vegas and Seattle. 

Other cities that are in luck include Edmonton ($337), Vancouver ($350), San Jose ($359), San Francisco ($377), Calgary ($386), San Diego ($429), Reno ($447), Los Angeles ($448), Eugene ($474), Missoula ($482), and Boise ($484).

cheap flights to Hawaii
Momondo
cheap flights to Hawaii
Momondo

Best of all, most of these fares aren't on airlines that make you pay extra to sit by the person you're traveling with. (Touching knees with a friend for eight hours is preferable to touching knees with a stranger for eight hours.)

To take advantage of these prices, search for cheap fares on Google Flights. Then take your preferred date and drop it into Momondo. You're likely to find that same flight for a few dollars less.  

Prices these low don't usually last. Jump on the deal if you want to spend a little time on the beach. However, with more airlines adding routes to Hawaii, deals like this are likely to pop up more frequently than you might expect. All you have to do now is remember things cost a little more once you arrive in Hawaii, and know that you're probably going to eat some Spam.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record but has never met the fingernail lady. Follow him @dlukenelson.

Stuff You'll Like