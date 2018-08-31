Flights to Iceland Are Down to Just $99 for This Fall

Unless you're any good at monitoring solar storm forecasts and live in the northern reaches of the United States, there's a good chance you won't see the northern lights any time soon. There is, however, at least one surefire way to increase the likelihood of witnessing the stunning natural wonder: take a trip to Iceland. And thanks to an airline's new fare sale on Friday, you can get there for cheap sometime this fall.
WOW Air, the Reykjavik, Iceland-based budget airline known for its low fares to European cities, is now offering $99 one-way flights to Iceland from several US cities -- NYC, Boston, Chicago, St. Louis, and more -- for travel this September and October. In some cases (it depends on your city), you'll be able to score $99 returns flights as well, meaning there's a chance you can get round-trip flights to Iceland for around $200. This was the case with round-trip flights between Chicago and Iceland from October 8-11 (shown below) as of Friday afternoon, but there's a chance these seats and others will sell out quickly.
In the event that you're not interested in the northern lights or Iceland's stunning vistas, WOW has a slew of other discounted one-way fares to other destinations in Europe (via a stop in Reykjavik). Some current highlights include Cleveland, Cincinnati, or Detroit to Paris or London for $159.99. There are also similar deals (all under $200) for tickets to Amsterdam, Frankfurt, and Dublin. Just head over to WOW's website, select a city from its drop down of available options, and it'll show you all of its best prices to various destinations.
Just keep in mind that WOW is a budget airline and these super-cheap tickets come with budget airline fine print to consider before you start requesting vacation time for a trip. Specifically, if you buy a ticket from the cheapest tier, WOW Basic, all you'll get to bring on board for free is one personal item. A carry-on bag cost $39.99 and standard-size luggage will set you back $10 more. So, uh, pack like a pro.
