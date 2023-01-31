You Can Get Roundtrip Tickets to Italy for 50% Off Right Now
Flights to Milan and Rome are both currently in the $400 range.
Despite the overall chaos of the airline industry in recent years, there are still some great flight deals to be found. Going (f.k.a. Scott’s Cheap Flights) recently found that even though some flight prices have been higher in recent months, deals for economy flights are still very similar to what they were in 2018.
“In general, we're still seeing prices in the same range, give or take $50, than we did in 2018 and 2019, and, perhaps most importantly, we've actually seen some 'lowest price ever' fares on several routes, including our cheapest fares ever from Boston to Cancún or Seattle to Tokyo,” Going reported in its 2023 State of Travel report.
And for an example of one of those cheap flight deals that still exist, right now you can book roundtrip airfare to Milan and Rome for 50% off of the usual fare. Find flights to Milan from Newark starting at just $415, and flights from Newark to Rome for just $421.
These are the details you need to know. First, the flight deal to Milan is for travel dates between September and November. The deal is exclusively through TAP Portugal, and will only be available for the next two to three days. Below is a sample search, and a price graph for the range of dates.
The discounted ticket prices to Rome are also through TAP Portugal, and will similarly only be available for the next two to three days. Flights to both cities will include one short layover, and the price shown is for economy section seating. Below is a sample search and price graph.
You can book through Google Flights or directly through the TAP Portugal website once you find your dates.
