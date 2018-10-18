Hurry, Round-Trip Flights to London Just Dropped to Around $350

With the holidays just around the corner, it's increasingly hard not to start feeling a little stressed about your travel plans over the next couple of months. But thankfully, it turns out there's a chance you can lock down a trip you can actually look forward to this winter due to spectacularly low prices on round-trip flights to London as of Thursday morning.
If you're quick, there's a good chance you can score round-trip tickets to the British capital for around $350 out of NYC, Boston, Seattle, Newark, and more, according to Dollar Flight Club, a service that constantly scours in the internet for the low prices on international flights and alerts members to the best deals. As of this writing, the low fares to London were available on multiple major airlines out of the aforementioned hubs, including Icelandair and British Airways, among others. The travel dates for the deals vary by city -- many ranging from this November to next March.
Here are a few examples of the current deals:
- NYC (JFK) to London (LGW) on British Airways ($359)
- Seattle (SEA + 1 stop) to London (LGW) on Icelandair ($290)
- Boston (BOS) to London (LGW) on Icelandair ($352)
- Newark (EWR) to London (LGW) on Icelandair ($362)
The deals aren't mind-boggling, sure, but you'll end up saving at least a few hundred dollars. For perspective, round-trip tickets to London usually cost around $900, per the experts at DFC.
Of course, the prices are going to swing depending on the dates you select, so definitely spend some time adjusting the departure and return dates in Google Flights to make sure you're getting the lowest price. It's also worth noting there's a good chance that tickets in the $300-$400 price range won't last for long, so the deals might be gone by the time you get around to looking. If that's the case, don't worry -- there are plenty of flight deals out there to help take your mind off the holiday travel season.
