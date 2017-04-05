Hurry, You Can Fly to Mexico for Just $149

Maybe you just discovered that Monsters wasn't a documentary or maybe you really want to see that "penis seat" in the wild. Either way, it's pretty easy to scratch that "I want to take a vacation to Mexico" itch right now.
The Flight Deal has highlighted one avenue to cheap flights with Aeromexico in April. The low prices can be found on flights to Acapulco, Huatulco, Ixtapa / Zihuatanejo, Mazatlan, La Paz, and Puerto Vallarta.
For example, round-trip tickets to Huatulco cost $149 from Las Vegas, $164 from Chicago, $168 from Houston, $172 from Miami, $188 from Dallas, $194 from San Francisco, $232 from Washington D.C., and $279 from Los Angeles.
To get these tickets, use the ITA Matrix Airfare Search. In the advanced routing code fields enter "mex." Then check the "see calendar of lowest fares" box and pick a date in April with "3-10" as the length of stay.
However, you should note how fees can inflate the final price. Aeromexico charges to select a seat in advance. It's usually $15 per flight for basic seating and can be as high as $45 for an exit row seat. Your carry-on should be gratis, but you have to pay $20 for the first piece of checked luggage. That price rises if you don't pay for your luggage right away.
If you're able to keep it to a checked item and read a book instead of sitting by friends, this is an easy route to a cheap vacation. A little advice on how to travel Mexico for $30 a day might help as well.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.