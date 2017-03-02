Quick, Tickets to Mexico Are Just $194

If you've been up late watching Conan "Made in Mexico" week, maybe you're getting the itch to head south yourself. Or maybe you just enjoy having fun and eating good food. Either way, your moment has arrived.
Round-trip flights with American will take you to Puerto Vallarta — where it will be in the 80s all weekend — on the cheap right now. Using the ITA Matrix Airfare Search you can go round-trip from Chicago for just $194. Or, if you're flying out of Los Angeles, you can get there for $284. American will also take you to Mexico City from Miami for just $232.
Once you head to the ITA search engine, you'll enter "PVR" to make Puerto Vallarta your destination or "MEX" to make Mexico City the destination. Then in both of the advanced routing code fields enter "aa."
Below those fields, check the box that reads "see calendar of lowest fares." Make your length of stay "3-10" and you'll wind up with a handful of available dates at these rates. They're mostly found in early to mid-March, so your vacation is coming up soon if you take advantage of these prices.
Then you're on your way to having a seriously nice time while the U.S. languishes in a weird early spring. If you want to do the whole thing on the cheap, try these tips for traveling in Mexico for just $30 a day.
h/t The Flight Deal
