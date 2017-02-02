Quick, You Can Head to Amsterdam or Paris for $332 Roundtrip

Below, click "See calendar of lowest fares" and enter "3-10" for the length of stay.

There are only a handful of dates available, which means flights are likely to disappear quickly. Get on it if this is calling to you. Listen to that little voice, if you can. You don't often hear people say, 'I really regret that impromptu four-day trip I took to Paris. Wish I had just gone to work instead.'

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.