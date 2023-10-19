You Can Fly to Paris for as Little as $309 Roundtrip Right Now

If being in the city of love for Valentine's Day sounds like your ideal plan, you'd better get your credit card ready now to score some amazing deals.

As Travel Pirates recently shared with Thrillist, you can now snag roundtrip flights to Paris for as low as $309. The best part is that the level of flexibility is high, and you have plenty of choice when it comes to the departure airport. Travelers from the US can take off from some of the major cities in the country, including New York, Boston, Washington DC, Chicago, San Francisco, Orlando, Miami, Los Angeles, Seattle, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, and even airports in New Jersey.

Travel dates are pretty flexible, too. Depending on what cities you're leaving from, you can fly to Paris for cheap as early as November and December, and even in January and February. Below are some sample flights and airfare available right now:

Washington DC to Paris: $309 (November, January, February travel dates)

Boston to Paris: $310 (January, February travel dates)

Miami to Paris: $366 (January, February travel dates)

Cleveland to Paris: $439 (December travel dates)

San Francisco to Paris: $466 (December travel dates)

To see more city-specific dates and prices, you can visit this website and play around with the booking tool.