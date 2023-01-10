Round-Trip Flights to Puerto Rico Are as Low as $69 Right Now

We have reached the part of winter, particularly in the northern US, where we're quite sick of the cold and have little to break up the monotony of shoveling and 5 pm sunsets. A trip to a warmer locale might be the required medicine.

As we've noted, it's a great time to look for flights. Like flights to Hawaii, flights to Puerto Rico can be found for lower-than-normal prices. Some round-trip flights from the east coast are even as low as $69. However, it isn't just flights from the east coast that are low-cost. There are cheap fares from all across the country.

The flights are not part of one particular sale. So, you're not looking at specific dates or airlines. Digging through a service like Google Flights reveals that there are low-cost flights in January, February, and March, many of them aboard budget airlines.

Lots of the prices listed below are from airlines like Spirit or Frontier, which are known for being, to put it politely, no frills. Some of the other flights are from airlines like JetBlue and United. In some instances, the lowest price was for a budget airline, but for a small amount more, a low-cost flight could be grabbed from an airline other than Spirit or Frontier, where you may face fees for baggage and food.

Here's a look at some of the best fares available right now.