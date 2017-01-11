Whoa... Flights to Spain Are $400 or Less from All Around the US Right Now

If you're the kind of person who scoffs at dirt-cheap flights to cold-weather places, saying things like, "Yeah, well, it's in February and I just wanna be on a beach," in Facebook comments... well, spend your time in better places than Facebook comments. Like Spain!

Actually, you can still comment on Facebook from Spain. And now you can get there for really cheap!

Right now, Delta Airlines, in partnership with KLM and Air France, has flight from all around the United States to locations throughout Spain for as little as $387. No, you don't have to live in NYC to enjoy this offer, and no, you can go places other than Barcelona. Check out some sample itineraries on Google Flights right now.