Grab $230 Round-Trip Flights to Spain Right Now

Considering all Spain has to offer -- from world-class ham and rampaging bulls, to glorious beaches and a culture of afternoon napping -- you don't need much of an excuse to make a visit. Then again, if you've been waiting for the perfect moment to book a trip there, consider this: round-trip, nonstop flights to Spain are just $230 from the US right now.
There may be no better time to pull the trigger on a Spanish getaway later this year, since round-trip, nonstop flights from Boston, New York, and Los Angeles to Madrid are shockingly cheap at the moment. The eagle-eyed airfare deal-hunters at Scott's Cheap Flights, which first noticed them, predict they'll be around for a day or two. However, you'd be wise to book something sooner rather than later, should these vanish faster than that.
At the time of publication, there are $230 nonstop, round-trip fares from both New York and Boston to Madrid between September and March 2020 available via Google Flights. Incredibly, nonstop, round-trip tickets from Los Angeles to Madrid between November and January are similarly cheap, at just $310 a pop. We found great fares being offered by several airlines, though most of the best deals appear to be on Iberia, American, and United.
You may need to do a bit of searching on Google Flights (or whatever other sites or apps you typically use to score cheap flights) to track down the cheapest fares. Also, it's possible the insanely good deals could disappear in a matter of hours.
In other words, this may be one of those "book now, figure out later" situations, since it's almost unheard of to find a nonstop, round-trip ticket to Europe for under $250.
Good luck!
