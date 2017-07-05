Hurry Up and Snag a $199 Flight to Tel Aviv Right Now

For those who don't know this, Tel Aviv, Israel, is kind of like lots of cities rolled into one. It's one of the best party cities in the whole damn world. It holds its progressive views on breakfast in high regard. It's nickname is "The City That Never Stops." And now -- insanely -- you can get there for almost $500 cheaper than usual.
The new promotion comes from Iceland's WOW Air, a budget airline known for low-cost deals like this, and it's available on flights out of San Francisco and Los Angeles from September to October. Comparable flights during that time frame from airlines like Delta, Air Canada, and LOT Polish Airlines cost anywhere between $675 and $1100 one-way, but you can book several dates right now on WOW Air's website for $199 one-way. If you do, you'll be in store for a 20-hour-plus trip with a 4.5-hour layover in Reykjavik, but that's also comparable to the other options out there, still at a pretty steep discount. Tel Aviv is the company's newest international destination, hence the promotion.
Now, it's not as though flying on any budget airline doesn't come with some caveats. Despite its super-affordable prices, WOW Air is known for charging tall fees for seat selection, a strictly enforced carry-on and checked bag policy, and all snacks and refreshments from a bag of peanuts to a cup of water. On the other hand, its fleet is relatively new and the airline does not skimp on things like passenger seating and legroom. Just be aware of what you're paying for. (If you'd like more information, check out this detailed guide to the pros and cons of flying WOW Air.)
For what it's worth, it sure sounds worth it. As Gunnar Garfors, a guy who's visited every country in the world, put it best to Thrillist last year: "[Tel Aviv] is probably the least well-known and most underrated '24-hour city' in the world," he said. "Coffee, booze, food, wild nightlife, and cool parties -- there's always something going."
