Travel

This Airline's Flash Sale Is Offering 99% Off Flights

By Published On 01/02/2018 By Published On 01/02/2018
cheap flights us flash sale
Shutterstock

Trending

related

The World's Chocolate Supply Is at Risk, but Scientists Are Trying to Save It

related

This Map Reveals How Much the Average Person Spends Per Year in Each State

related

Get 50% Off All Pizza Hut Pizza Orders Until January 8

related

The Best Bars in the Twin Cities to Drink at Right Now

Stuff You'll Like

related

Apple Just Put Out a Huge Apology for Slowing Down Older iPhones

related

Thrillist's Best, Most Overlooked Stories of 2017

related

The 10 Sexiest Movies of 2017

The new year has barely started and Frontier is trying to help you make good on your resolution to travel smarter and travel more. The airline is offering 99% off flights with the code "CHEERS" until midnight. 

The budget airline's prices are always cheap, and it frequently runs sales. Nonetheless, if you're flying a route that starts at a bare-bones price, this is an opportunity to travel for the price of a nice meal.

Frontier has many $20 one-way trips. If you're booking one of those, like the below example, the savings are minimal. Taxes and "carrier-imposed fees" are not subject to the discount, which leaves you with a savings of about a dollar. 

cheap flights US flash sale
FlyFrontier.com

However, if you're not lucky enough to live on a route that's always in the bargain bin, like the next example, you could wind up saving a lot with this flash sale.

cheap flights us flash sale
FlyFrontier.com

To take advantage, you must book by 11:59pm on January 2. Additionally, the code is only good for flights on these specific dates: January 9, 10, 13, 17, 18, 20, 23, 24, 25, 30, 31, February 3, 6, and 7.

The deal is impressive, if short-lived. However, be sure to get a full picture of how much you're going to spend on the trip before buying tickets. Frontier charges for seat selection. Though, you can have your seat assigned to you at the airport for free. The airline also charges for any luggage beyond a personal item.

To boot, Frontier's on-time arrival rate is nothing to write home about. (Unless you're writing about your frustration because your flight was delayed.)

Nonetheless, it's a cheap flight, and if you're capable of packing like a hero, you're probably going to be able to make this work and get out of town for ridiculously cheap. 

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record but has never met the fingernail lady. Follow him @dlukenelson.

Stuff You'll Like