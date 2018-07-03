This Airline Has $20 Flights Around the US in Its Fourth of July Sale

Travel deals aren't something you necessarily associate with the annual deluge of Fourth of July sales, but it's probably time to forge that association. Tons of airlines --- Southwest's sale has $45 one-way fares -- are offering deep discounts over the holiday. Even budget airlines are tamping down prices. Frontier's new sale has one-way flights for as little as $20.
Frontier's "Our Best Deals" page usually has the airline's lowest fares. However, the cheapest fares currently listed are $49 one-way. Yet, if you dig into those flights and look for trips between August 14 and September 12, you can find $20 fares, which result in round-trip tickets for as low as $38.40.
Cities in the sale include Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Denver, Detroit, Minneapolis, Orlando, Philadelphia, and Washington DC, among other locations.
As always, be sure you get a full picture of the cost before booking tickets with a budget airline. Frontier's sticker price is alluring, but that's not the only cost you're going to encounter. The airline charges for seat reservations and luggage. However, you can skirt some of those costs if you pack like a champion and have your seat assigned at the airport.
Dig around the sale, which lasts until midnight on July 4, to find a way to go an unexpected locale or visit somewhere far from the chaos of wherever you are.
