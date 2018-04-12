Hurry, This Airline Has $15 Flights Around the US

You've probably seen the spit take-inducing sales budget airlines roll out from time-to-time. That feeling should return with Frontier's new "Penny Plus Fares."
Frontier's "Penny Plus" deal pops up once, maybe twice per year. The airline offers select flights for a penny plus taxes, resulting in one-way fares for $15. The deal is only available on select days of the week, so you'll likely only find a $15 flight in one direction. Nonetheless, it can result in round-trip fares for as little as $42.40.
However, get on it as soon as possible. The sale only lasts until midnight on April 12 for flights taken by May 23.
The "Penny Plus" deals can be found out of a ton of cities, so it's worth digging into no matter where you are. Cities in the sale include Albuquerque, Atlanta, Austin, Birmingham, Cedar Rapids, Charlotte, Chicago, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Indianapolis, Las Vegas, Minneapolis, Nashville, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Providence, Raleigh, Salt Lake City, San Diego, Santa Fe, Seattle, St. Louis, Trenton, Washington DC, and many others.
Frontier's, a budget airline, doesn't have the best on-time arrival rate. So, there's a trade-off when you're getting fares this low. Additionally, the airline will charge you for luggage beyond your personal item, and it charges a fee for seat reservations. Though, you can get around the latter by having your seat assigned at the airport.
With all the route options, there's a good chance, even adding in fees, you can get yourself away for a very cheap weekend with these "Penny Plus" fares.
