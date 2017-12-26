Travel

This Airline Has $20 Tickets for Flights in 2018

By Published On 12/26/2017 By Published On 12/26/2017
cheap flights US
Shutterstock

Trending

related

Elon Musk's Rocket Launch Looked Like a Straight-Up Alien Invasion

related

Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Portland This Winter

related

Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Denver This Winter

related

Everything You Need to Do in San Diego This Winter

If your stocking wasn't stuffed to your liking, it's time to trade in that ugly sweater from grandma for a flight out of town. Frontier is running a post-Christmas sale with $20 one-way flights

It's no bait-and-switch. You can grab round-trip tickets for as little as $38.40. Of course, the cheapest trips are over short distances, but there are good prices across the country. There are 30 routes with $20 tickets and 116 routes with one-way tickets for less than $50. 

You can actually get the price down even further. For a limited time, you can use the promo code "SAVE75" to take an additional 75% off the fare. However, the cheapest tickets are mostly just taxes and "carrier-imposed fees," so the discount is minimal in some cases. But if your tickets cost more, you'll see a significant discount. 

cheap flights US
FlyFrontier.com

The sale only runs for a limited time. You have to buy before midnight on December 27 for travel between January 4 and February 14.

Be sure to note that Frontier is a budget airline. Unless you pack like a champion, you'll face fees for luggage. You get a free personal item, but if you can't get everything into your personal item, Frontier charges $35 for a carry-on and $30 for checked luggage. 

If you have a travel-based New Year's resolution, this is a solid way to get started. 

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record but has never met the fingernail lady. Follow him @dlukenelson.

Stuff You'll Like