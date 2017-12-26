This Airline Has $20 Tickets for Flights in 2018

If your stocking wasn't stuffed to your liking, it's time to trade in that ugly sweater from grandma for a flight out of town. Frontier is running a post-Christmas sale with $20 one-way flights.
It's no bait-and-switch. You can grab round-trip tickets for as little as $38.40. Of course, the cheapest trips are over short distances, but there are good prices across the country. There are 30 routes with $20 tickets and 116 routes with one-way tickets for less than $50.
You can actually get the price down even further. For a limited time, you can use the promo code "SAVE75" to take an additional 75% off the fare. However, the cheapest tickets are mostly just taxes and "carrier-imposed fees," so the discount is minimal in some cases. But if your tickets cost more, you'll see a significant discount.
The sale only runs for a limited time. You have to buy before midnight on December 27 for travel between January 4 and February 14.
Be sure to note that Frontier is a budget airline. Unless you pack like a champion, you'll face fees for luggage. You get a free personal item, but if you can't get everything into your personal item, Frontier charges $35 for a carry-on and $30 for checked luggage.
If you have a travel-based New Year's resolution, this is a solid way to get started.
