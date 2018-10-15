Flights Around the U.S. Just Dropped to $20 in This Airline's Sale

There's no shortage of budget airlines offering ultra-cheap flights if you can take a trip on their timeline. Nonetheless, landing a round-trip flight for $38.40 is pretty remarkable.
That's the deal Frontier is offering right now. The airline's sale has $20 one-way flights, which can result in a round-trip ticket for $38.40 on lots of routes. (You don't need to be a member of the Frontier Discount Den for this price.) In the sale, you'll find 22 routes with one-way flights for $20 and more than 175 routes with one-way flights for less than $40.
To get in on the sale, buy before midnight on October 15 for flights taken between November 29 and December 15. Locations in the sale include Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Denver, Detroit, Las Vegas, Kansas City, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, New Orleans, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, San Antonio, Tampa, West Palm Beach, and many other cities.
The Most Overlooked Mediterranean Paradise in Europe
Frontier comes with the same caveats as most low-cost carriers. It can be a great deal for a short trip or if you're a packing master. However, the sticker price can wind up rising quite a bit if you aren't okay having your seat assigned or if you need to check bags. You'll get charged for all of that.
Still, a budget airline can provide a great way to take a shorter trip on the cheap, in part, because many of the cheapest routes are over shorter distances. Maybe it's an opportunity for you to go somewhere unexpected because it's dirt cheap. You always wondered what people do in Albuquerque. This could be a good time to find out.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.