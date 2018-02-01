Travel

This Airlines Has a $20 Flight Flash Sale Happening Right Now

Cheap Flights US
The Super Bowl is this weekend and here's a good way to pre-spend the money you save by not gambling on the results or how many times "dilly dilly" will be said: take a really cheap flight.

Frontier Airlines has a two-day sale with one-way flights for as little as $20. It's not a trick where you'll take a $140 return flight. You can find round-trip flights for as little as $38.60, as you see in the example below.

There are 24 routes with $20 flights, and 58 routes with tickets at $39 or less.

Cheap Flights US
FlyFrontier.com

To take part in these cheap fares, book by midnight ET on February 2 for travel between February 8 and March 14. 

Though, be aware that Frontier is a budget airline and has the fees to prove it. You'll get dinged for luggage and for seat selection. However, you get a personal item for free and can skip the seat reservation fee by having your seat assigned to you at the airport. (You should also note that Frontier's on-time arrival rate is about as good as the MTA's.)

To recap, if you pack like a travel ninja and don't mind sitting by strangers (gasp), you're going to be able to go somewhere wonderful and spend your hard-earned money on booze instead of plane tickets.

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record but has never met the fingernail lady. Follow him @dlukenelson.

