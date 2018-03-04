This Airline Has $29 Flights Around the US in the Spring

There were 94 days in January and February was just as long, but it's finally March and spring is just around the corner. It's definitely not too early to plan a spring trek to somewhere nice or at least somewhere better than the office.
Frontier, a budget airline, has a sale rolling with $29 one-way fares for flights on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. On other days, you'll find one-way flights for as little as $39.
The cheapest flights around the United States are on shorter routes, but there are good deals on routes all over the country. There are 150 routes with one-way tickets for less than $50. However, you must purchase by midnight EST on March 5 to get these prices. Additionally, flights purchased in this sale must be for trips before May 23.
Flying round-trip for $56.50 is the kind of sticker price you want to bring home to your parents. However, before you get carried away, remember this is a budget airline. To actually fly for that price, you're going to have to pack like it's your job and sit with strangers. The only luggage you get for free at the sticker price is your personal item, and you aren't allowed to chose your seat(s) without paying.
Nonetheless, people make it work all the time and take excellent, cheap trips to unexpected places despite the airline's unimpressive on-time arrival rate.
