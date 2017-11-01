This Flash Sale Is Offering 99% Off Flights Until Midnight

It's November already, which often means the only vacation you have to look forward to is holiday-related. Frontier is hoping that getting 99% off the cost of a flight might convince you to treat yo self.
Use the code "SAVE99" and you'll get 99% off domestic flights with Frontier. But you'll have to use the code before midnight on November 1. (Though, it's worth checking prices after midnight still, since the airline's prices have been low lately.) There are, of course, restrictions, but you could get a round-trip flight for as little as $38.40, which is basically just a $1 ticket with taxes and "carrier imposed fees" added on. You don't get 99% off those.
To get in on the party, place your order on November 1, and take a look at the list of excluded routes to make sure you can get where you want to go. The discount is only good for specific dates between today and December 13. Those dates are November 6-8, 11, 14-15, 29-30, and December 2, 4-6, 11-13. There are a lot of restrictions, but if you can sort through it all, you're getting a cheap
trick trip.
If you aren't familiar with the airline, Frontier is a budget airline. There are a lot of fees -- baggage and seat reservations, in particular -- that add up faster than a mathematician in a hot air balloon. Be sure to figure out what your all-in price will be.
Nonetheless, for a traveler who can pack light and knows how to make the most of traveling with a budget airline, this is a solid deal.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.