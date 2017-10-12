Hurry, You Can Get $39 Flights Around the US

If the Great Szechuan Sauce Battle of 2017 has you stressed and feeling like you need a portal to another dimension, Frontier Airlines may have just the thing you're looking for.
The budget airline has $39 one-way flights across the United States, including many new routes added in September. In total, there are 24 routes with one-way tickets under $50. Round-trip fares can be found for as little as $76.40, like the below sojourn between Denver and San Jose. The dates in the sale vary depending on the route.
As always, know what you're getting into with a budget airline. (And maybe take a look at some budget airline hacks.) Frontier will charge you $30 for a carry-on and $25 for checked luggage. You'll also be charged to select a seat. However, you can forgo selecting a seat and have it assigned to you for no charge. That can be a nice option for solo travelers, despite Frontier's 62.4% on-time arrival rate in 2016.
One option to consider is joining the Discount Den, which costs $49.99 per year. If you fly with any frequency, you might save a fair amount. Some flights in the sale run from $69-$89, but cost just $34 if you're a Discount Den member. However, it's only worth it if you plan on traveling with the airline multiple times in a year or are booking this flight for a group.
No matter what you decide, travelers capable of packing light could be in for an easy way to get out of the world's Szechuan Sauce madness.
