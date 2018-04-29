Here's Where You Can Go For $20 in This Airline's Sale

Even if you're saving all your pennies for a trip to space (whenever that starts happening), your plans probably wouldn't be derailed by taking a cheap weekend away with this low-cost sale from budget carrier Frontier.
The airline is having a sale featuring $20 one-way flights, with the low fare available in both directions for lots of routes. If you're fortunate enough to be on one of those routes, your round-trip ticket could cost as little as $38.40.
Cities with $20 fares include Albuquerque, Atlanta, Austin, Cincinnati, Denver, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Long Island, Minneapolis, New Orleans, Orlando, Philadelphia, Providence, and Raleigh. You'll also find sale fares for $49 or less out of Buffalo, Charleston, Chicago, Cleveland, Colorado Springs, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Memphis, Miami, Milwaukee, Oklahoma City, Omaha, Reno, San Diego, San Juan, Seattle, Tampa, Trenton, Washington DC, and many other cities.
The sale lasts until midnight on April 30 and your tickets must be for a trip that occurs by May 23. If you can take advantage of the deals, you're headed out of town fairly soon.
Of course, Frontier is a budget airline, so you'll want to be wary of the fees you're going to face. However, if you know what you're getting into before you click "purchase," you can still head out of town on the cheap. The airline charges for carry-on bags and checked luggage. You'll also have to pay if you want to reserve your seat(s) in advance.
If you can handle all that -- or maybe you're a packing champion -- you could be on your way to a cheap flight somewhere great. Get ready to brag at work tomorrow.
