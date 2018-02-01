JetBlue's Huge New Sale Has $20 Flights Today

All 89 days of January have come to pass, so it's time to reward yourself with a flight to somewhere far, far away. Just consider it part of your compensation that JetBlue is having another one of its legendary flight sales on Thursday, and you'll be able to book a trip for less than a night on the town. Flights are starting at just $20.
From now until 11:59pm EST on Thursday, JetBlue is serving up one-way domestic and international flights from several major cities across the United States at extreme discounts. There are plenty of options, and you should check out the full list, but here are some highlights: Pittsburgh to Boston for $20, New York to Ft. Lauderdale for $40, and New York to Santiago, Dominican Republic or Aruba for $80. Again, you should really head over to the site to see all the flights and sort by origin city and price to find the best deal for you. You can get even get from Orlando to Cuba for $70.
Remember that since this is one of JetBlue's flash sales, there's some fine print. The discounted fares are only for flights on certain dates at certain times, so if you want to score that $20 flight from Pittsburgh to Boston, for example, you'll have to travel on February 15 at 5:30am. Additionally, these deals are only for the airline's "Blue" fare, so while you'll still end up getting standard in-flight perks such as free Wi-Fi and snacks, you'll have to pay for any checked bags. And since these are mostly one-way flights, you'll have to figure out your return flight and coordinate your plans fairly quickly, as the deals expire tonight.
But there are sure to be more flash sales on the way -- there's been one from JetBlue every week this year -- so don't sweat it if you can't make this one work. Even if you really, really deserve it after January.
