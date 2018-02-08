JetBlue's Big New Sale Has $20 Flights Today

We're sliding deeper and deeper into winter and the need to get anywhere other than where you are is getting stronger and stronger. Just in time to get you the trip you deserve for putting up with this annual bummer, JetBlue is throwing another one of its popular flash sales on Thursday, and you'd be a miserable fool not to take advantage of it.
From now through 11:59pm EST, the airline is serving up one-way domestic and international flights from several major cities across the United States at extreme discounts. There are plenty of options, and you should check out the full list of deals here, but here are some highlights: Boston to Pittsburgh for $20, Orlando to Newark for $30, and New York or Boston to West Palm Beach for $40.
As for international flights, you can score a flight from New York to Santiago, DR or Punta Cana, DR for $80. Again, make sure to head over to the site to see all the nearly two dozen flight deals and sort by origin city and price to find the best flight for you. Oh, and maybe hurry, as the tickets will likely sell out fast.
Since this is one of JetBlue's flash sales, there's some fine print you should be aware of before throwing your regularly scheduled life out the window for a last-minute vacation. The discounted fares are only for flights on certain dates at certain times, so if you want to score a $50 flight from Fort Lauderdale to San Juan, PR, for example, you'll have to travel on Wednesday, February 14 at 6am. Additionally, you'll be paying for the airline's basic "Blue" fare, so while you'll still end up getting standard in-flight perks such as free Wi-Fi and snacks, you'll have to pay for any checked bags. And remember these are one-way flights, so you'll also have to figure out the return leg of your trip and coordinate your plans fairly quickly, as the deals expire tonight.
Rest assured there are more cheap flights on the way -- there's been at least one flash sale from JetBlue every week this year -- so don't sweat it if you can't make this one work.