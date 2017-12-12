Travel

Southwest Has $40 Flights for Travel in 2018

The holiday spirit has descended. It's everywhere now. If it's slowly suffocating you, you might be interested in a getaway. Southwest is running a three-day sale with one-way tickets as low as $40, which could help you escape ugly sweater promotions and the deluge of weird Christmas candy

To get in on the sale, you have to book your flight before December 14 at midnight in the city from which you will depart. The trip has to be between January 9, 2018 and March 7, 2018 for domestic trips. If you're heading to San Juan, Puerto Rico, you must travel between those dates or between April 3, 2018 and May 17, 2018.

As usual, the cheapest flights will be over shorter distances, but there are tons of routes with flights for $99 or less. At the low end, you can find round-trip tickets for as little as $79.96, as you can see above. 

As an added bonus, you're not flying with a budget airline. With Southwest, your bag will fly for free.  That's not the case in similar sales from budget airlines. For instance, Frontier is offering $20 one-way flights right now. However, you're paying extra for carry-on and checked luggage. Book before December 14 and instead of dreaming of sugar plum fairies, you can dream skiing outside Denver. 

