Southwest's Final Sale of the Year Has $40 Flights For Spring 2018

There's an endless list of reasons you should take a vacation: The endless cheer of the holidays can be suffocating, the everyday grind can drain you, or maybe you just need an opportunity to learn about and experience something new. However, the best reason of all might just be that there's a sale going on and you've gritted your teeth through 2017 just like everyone else.
Southwest is having its last sale of the year with one-way fares as low as $40. (The sale lasts through December 28, so "last" isn't saying a whole lot. Though, as with any flight sale, availability will likely thin the longer you wait.)
The flights are for domestic trips between January 2 and May 23. Additionally, international flights are available with travel dates between January 9 and March 1 and then again between April 3 and May 18.
In the sale, you can find a round-trip flight for about $80. It's especially alluring with Southwest since you don't get the same bait and switch you often find with budget airlines. For instance, WOW Air's new sale with $99 one-way tickets to Europe is appealing, but once you add in bags, you're paying quite a bit more than the sticker price.
Southwest doesn't charge for your first checked bag, and you don't have to pay to reserve your seat.
If you want to see if that town that smells like cat pee really smells like cat pee, now is your chance to get there for cheap. (Or, at least, you can get close to there. Southwest doesn't fly directly to Wilmington, but you can get close).
