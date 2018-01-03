Southwest's First Sale of the Year Has $40 Flights Through the Spring

Southwest is kicking off the year with a sale that could land you $40 one-way tickets around the US.
As is often the case with these kinds of sales, the cheapest flights are over shorter distances. For instance, you can find your way from Los Angeles to Las Vegas for $79.96 round trip. Among the cheap flights, you'll find 13 routes with one-way tickets for $49 or less.
Nonetheless, there are deals all over the country with noteworthy prices.
INTEG-TESTING video 11 by bosko
The sale lasts until January 25, but you must purchase tickets at least 21 days in advance of the trip. Additionally, the prices are only valid for travel between January 23 and May 23. There are a few restrictions to contend with as well, such as Friday or Sundays aren't eligible for sale prices, and if you're traveling between Florida and Nevada, you can only get sale prices on flights Sunday through Wednesday.
The advantage of sales through Southwest versus similar sales with budget airlines like Frontier is that Southwest doesn't have fees piling up around every corner. Southwest does not charge for your first checked bag or the carry-on. You also won't pay to pick your seat on the plane.
If you've resolved to make 2018 better than 2017, get your first vacation in order isn't a bad way to kick things off.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.