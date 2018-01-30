Southwest Is Offering $49 Flights Around the US in the Spring

It's the 495th day of January, and the winter won't end. That as good a reason as any to break up the interminable winter by getting out of town.
This sale might help. Southwest has a three-day sale with one-way tickets starting at $49. Eight routes sport the $49 price tag, while loads of others carry discounted prices. You'll find some of the cheapest tickets on shorter routes, like the $97.96 round-trip flight highlighted below. Nonetheless, there are cheap flights across the US in the sale.
The availability varies by city, but the travel window on domestic flights is from February 20 through May 23, as long as you book before midnight ET on February 1. For international flights, that window is between April 3 and May 17.
Winter Starbucks Beverages Around The World
Unlike the cheap flights you will find on a budget airline, Southwest's sale prices include a piece of checked luggage and a carry-on. The airline won't blindside you with fees and make those sale prices inflate like a marshmallow in the microwave.
Use the savings to figure out why Buffalo is more fun than its reputation indicates or why New Orleans is exactly as awesome as you'd guess.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.