Southwest Sale Has Round-Trip Flights For Under $70

You might have heard now is the best time to book your holiday flight. With so many people traveling around the holidays, it's worth paying attention when a sale pops up. Southwest has some grin-inducing fares available in a new sale that lasts through October 26.
An email marketing the sale says there are one-way flights for as little as $59. However, after digging around, you can find there are one-way flights for quite a bit less than that. In fact, a round-trip ticket between Los Angeles and Las Vegas is just $69.96 after taxes.
Of course, that's a short trip. However, there are many routes in the sale, and good prices aren't limited to short regional flights.
Tickets purchased in the sale must be for flights that are at least 14 days from the purchase date. Eligible domestic flights are between Halloween and May 23, 2018. Foreign travel is valid from October 31 through December 7 and then again between January 16 and March 1, 2018. Additionally, deals on the domestic flights are only for flights on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
When booking, you'll find all the deals under the Wanna Get Away price tier, which includes one checked bag and one piece of checked luggage.
Take advantage of the sale while you can, and get your holiday plans solidified for cheap. Your parents will thank you.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.