Southwest Sale Has $44 Flights All Over the US

It's February, the month that makes you think winter is just about over. In reality, this snowy hellscape is far from ending. When the first snow of March lands, you'll start to wonder if you live in Winterfell.
It might be a good time to dig up a cheap flight to somewhere warm. Southwest has a flash sale running right now that could take you all over the US. There are even a couple international destinations available. In the sale, you'll find one-way flights as cheap as $44 and dozens for $49.
On one of those $44 flights, you can get round trip for as little as $92.48.
Here's Our Travel Guide to This Nation of Over 7,000 Islands
When Southwest has a sale like this, it's worth paying attention. Unlike budget airlines that might offer $99 flights to Iceland or $29 one-way flights inside the US, Southwest doesn't have little fees tucked around every corner. With this sale, you can pick your seat, and you get a checked bag included with your ticket.
Though, there are restrictions. You must purchase your tickets by February 15 to get the sale price. For domestic flights, you can travel between March 6 and June 13. International flights are eligible between April 3 through May 17.
Buy yourself a Valentine's Day present, then start your mission to visit the best whiskey bar in every state.
