Get $39 Flights in Southwest's Flash Sale

It's only been a week since the last one, but Southwest has launched another flash sale with $39 tickets. It might be a short turnaround, but cheap flights are always a welcome sight.
As usual, many of the cheapest fares are for short distances, but there are a ton of routes available. The sale includes 18 routes with one-way fares under $50. At the low end, the cheapest round-trip fare comes to $77.96 on tickets between Long Beach and Las Vegas.
The sale includes flights to and from nearly 100 cities, including a handful of international airports in Belize, Mexico, Costa Rica, and elsewhere.
The sale lasts until midnight on October 5 and must be for flights at least 14 days from the purchase date. Domestic flights in the sale range from October 17 through May 25, 2018. International flights start on the same date and run through March 1 with a blackout period in December.
Though the ticket prices might be more than sales through some budget airlines, Southwest's prices include two checked bags per ticket, making it a much better deal once you've paid for everything.
It might not be the most common travel season for many locations as the fall gets underway, but it's a good time to figure out how to avoid peak tourist season to get a truly cheap and relaxing vacation.
