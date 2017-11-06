$40 Flights Are Available in Southwest Sale Running Through Next Summer

It's a tough time to take a trip. For many, the last two months of the year are filled with holidays, office parties, and family. But Southwest's current sale might hold a little appeal anyhow. In addition to sale prices, Southwest has opened up the ability to book tickets as far out as August 2018.
The sale has one-way tickets for as little as $40. There are an incredible number of locations available, including a handful of international destinations like Mexico and the Cayman Islands. Of course, many of the cheapest flights are over short distances, but the deals are solid across the board.
To take advantage of the sale, check out the list of low fares on this sale page. Those prices are scheduled to last through Thursday, November 9.
However, booking from there can be tricky if you're looking far out into the spring and summer because fewer flights appear to be scheduled at the moment. For instance, the above route between Las Vegas and Long Beach is, at least for now, largely restricted to weekend travel in the summer of 2018. If you're flexible or running into roadblocks, use this tool to search Southwest's lowest prices by month.
Additionally, unlike the average budget airline, you get free checked bags with Southwest.
It's the perfect time to buy yourself a little gift. You know, for buying other people gifts? Or for putting up with your weird uncle at Thanksgiving?
