Travel

Southwest Sale Has $40 Flights For Your Spring Vacation

By Published On 11/28/2017 By Published On 11/28/2017
cheap flights us
Shutterstock

Trending

related

Viral Video of 80s Kid Freaking Out Over a Nintendo Is Pure Joy

related

This Is What It Looks Like When You Win HQ Trivia

related

These BASE Jumpers Flew into a Plane Midair and Somehow Didn't Die

related

On the Upper East Side, a Food Haven for the Young and Broke

Stuff You'll Like

related

These Are the Questions People Outside the US Have About US Culture

related

Get $99 Flights to Europe in the Spring With This Airline's Black Friday Sale

related

This New York Times Thanksgiving Recipe Is Dividing the Internet

The holidays are a season of giving. While you count pennies and hunt for deals on gifts for your family and friends, maybe you should be giving something back to yourself. Something like a little vacation in the spring. 

The logic isn't great, but if it somehow resonates anyway, Southwest is running a three-day sale with one-way flights as cheap as $40. The cheapest tickets are for shorter flights -- for instance, Los Angeles to Las Vegas for $79.96 -- but there are deals all over the US and even a few that can get you out of the country. 

cheap flights us
Southwest.com
Cheap Flights US
Southwest.com

Get in on the sale by browsing this sale page. However, take the time to note the fine print. You have to book by November 30, and the travel dates are limited. For domestic flights, you must travel between December 19 and May 23, 2018. Though, there are blackout dates on December 22-23, December 26-27, and December 30.

If you're flexible and simply looking for the best deal, try Southwest's Low Fare Calendar. It shows prices laid out in a month-long view like you see above.

The deals are worth taking note of because, unlike budget airlines, Southwest includes free checked bags. It's also way better than trying to skydive into a plane headed in your direction.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record but has never met the fingernail lady. Follow him @dlukenelson.

Stuff You'll Like