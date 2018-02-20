Southwest Has $49 Flights Around the US in the Spring and Summer

It doesn't feel like it because of the cold and all the damn snow, but spring isn't that far off. It might be worth looking ahead and trying to plot out a quick, cheap flight so you're getting the most out of the spring.
Southwest has a sale right now featuring one-way flights for as little as $49. To get your mitts on those sweet tickets, you must buy before March 8, 2018. Domestic flights in the sale, of which there are many, are valid between March 13 and June 13. International travel is restricted to flights between April 3 and May 17.
There are four routes that come in with $49 one-way fares, but there are more than 50 at $59 or less. On the former, you can get round-trip tickets for just $97.96.
The sticker price might not be as wow-inducing as sales from Frontier or other budget airlines, but Southwest won't inflate your final price with loads of fees. In this sale, there's no fee for selecting your seat, and you get a checked bag and a carry-on at no additional charge.
So, get a flight and keep working your way through the US's best national parks or whatever weird travel goals you're working through. (If it's the former, maybe note the days when every US national park is free to help keep your journey as cheap as possible.)
