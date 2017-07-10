Travel

Hurry and Get to Southeast Asia With Super Cheap Flights From All Nippon

By Published On 07/10/2017 By Published On 07/10/2017
cheap flights to Vietnam
Shutterstock

Trending

related

You Really Shouldn't Be Peeing in the Pool, It Could Be Dangerous

related

Hurry, Amazon is Offering Thousands of Great Deals for Prime Day (Updating)

related

You Can Get a Dozen Krispy Kreme Donuts for 80 Cents on Friday

related

Find Fresh Air, and Inspiration, in Upstate New York with Shiona Turini

The best flight deals are often to familiar locations. That's not a bad thing, necessarily. Taking a couple trips to Hawaii shouldn't be a burden. However, it is nice when deals crop up to a location you maybe weren't planning to visit.

That might be the case with low fares available from All Nippon Airways. It currently has deals on flights to Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Best of all, Kuala Lumpur is the home to the surprisingly solid budget airline AirAsia. That makes the Malaysian capital a good first destination for a longer trip to multiple cities in Southeast Asia. (Also, Vietnam is a country you should visit soon.)

The deals include a $477 round trip flight from San Francisco to Ho Chi Minh City in September or October. You can get to Kuala Lumpur for just $484 from Los Angeles of $552 from Portland or Phoenix.

cheap flight to southeast asia
Screengrab Orbitz.com

As highlighted by The Flight Deal, deals can be dredged up through the ITA Software Matrix Airfare Search (advanced routing code "nh+"), but the cheapest All Nippon deals can be found through a simple search at Orbitz

If you want to make it happen, it is advisable to get buying soon. Cheap fares don't last long. 

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record but has never met the fingernail lady. Follow him @dlukenelson.

Stuff You'll Like