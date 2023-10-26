30+ International Flights Under $500 You Can Still Book for Thanksgiving

Don't worry—you won't have to spend Thanksgiving cooped up in your home because of wild flight ticket prices. As we've recently covered, the holiday is the ideal time for some surprising flight deals. There is still time for you to make some last-minute travel plans and choose a destination without breaking the bank.

And it's not like you have to stay close to home to fly for cheap, either. As TravelPirates recently shared with Thrillist, there are still some very good deals you can snag to fly from the US to Europe, Central and South America, Canada, or Mexico for under $500 roundtrip.

There's no catch, really—not even in terms of departure hub. The flight deals identified by TravelPirates—which depart on Turkey Day (November 23) and return on November 28—feature several major US cities including New York, Los Angeles, Washington, DC, Miami, and even Fort Lauderdale.

Some of these deals are pretty incredible, but you have to make sure you act on them quickly to avoid any price increases. Among the many highlights at the time of writing, travelers can book roundtrip flights from Los Angeles to Costa Rica starting at $389 roundtrip, or they can choose to fly from LA to Montreal and back starting at $428.

If you are flying out of Florida's Fort Lauderdale, you can get roundtrip flights to Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic for $186. If Colombia is your chosen destination, instead, there are now really good deals from Miami to Bogota and back starting at $335.

Other East Coasters located a little further up north will be able to benefit from really good international deals, too. Travelers based in Washington, DC can now snag flights to Guatemala and back starting at $270, or they can head over to Canada's Vancouver for $335 roundtrip. New Yorkers, instead, can choose to fly over to Paris starting from $380 roundtrip, or, for the same exact price, they can head over to Jamaica instead.

For a complete list of flight deals, destinations, and participating cities, you can visit this booking tool. If you're looking to keep it closer to home, TravelPirates has also rounded up a number of domestic flight deals for the Thanksgiving weekend as well.