Here Are 5 International Vacations That'll Cost You Less Than $1,000

Let's be honest. The Insta-induced FOMO this summer has been too much. Somehow, half my feed has had not one but two international adventures, posting from Italian beaches and Moroccan deserts. It feels like everyone must have lucked into a lot of disposable income and unlimited vacation time. But that's not likely. Right?

Either way, if you feel like you need to jet set, but your bank account is telling you to budget, here are a few trips that will help you find the middle ground between being fiscally responsible and fulfilling your destiny. Explore Worldwide is offering some very impressive discounted tours that will take you to different continents for once-in-a-lifetime adventures.

Check out these five trips, the cheapest of which starts at just $690. They are all at least eight days long, ensuring that you'll have enough time to really take the adventures in.

The Highlights of Morocco trip starts at $760 and will go through Marrakech and the Atlas Mountains. The Active Turkey tour starts at just $690 and includes a hike in the Taurus Mountains, a canoe down the Xanthos River, and sea kayaking in Kekova Bay over eight days.

The Highlights of Laos trip starts at $940 and will go through Laos' gorgeous temples, vast caves, rushing waterfalls, and city highlights, including Vientiane and Luang Prabang.

India's Golden Triangle is a tour that starts at $840 and takes travelers through Northern India's Agra's Taj Mahal, New Delhi's Qutub Minar and Humayun's Tomb, and Karauli's Madan Mohanji Temple. Finally, Walking in Corfu starts at $890 and will go through the Greek island's beaches, shady olive groves, and hilltop villages, with stops in Kerkyra and Kavos.

Explore Worldwide offers small group trips, with no more than 12 people in each one. Local guides lead the tours, so you get true knowledge and expertise. You can check out the complete list of tours available this fall on the Explore Worldwide website.

The trip prices don't include airfare, but they do include transit, accommodations, and most meals, plus all of the excursions. Now is a great time to book flights, as September and October are known for having the most affordable ticket prices.