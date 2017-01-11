One-Way Flights to Europe Are $175 Right Now, in Case You Want Out

Maybe you've got a solid month of vacation days banked; maybe you're impulsive and want to see what life's like across the pond; maybe you've decided you just really wanna expatriate all of a sudden, for no specific reason at all.

Whatever your situation, you're in luck: Portuguese airline TAP is offering a cluster of ultra cheap one-way flights between major European destinations and several transit hubs on the east coast of the United States, available for an extremely limited time. If you're looking for a breath of fresh EU air, this is your jam.