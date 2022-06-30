This Budget Airline Is Offering $59 Flights Out of Orlando

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

On June 30, Avelo Airlines opened a new base at Orlando International Airport, USA Today reports. The expansion follows an April announcement of adding routes to the city. In addition to adding a base, the budget airline has added two new routes out of its hub in New Haven, Connecticut. In honor of the new base, Avelo is offering $59 introductory one-way fares to two cities. Travelers can snag flights starting at $59 from Orlando to Baltimore-Washington International Airport and Wilmington, North Carolina. There will also be more flights between Orlando and New Haven, as many as three times per day. Those one-way fares will begin at $69.

Courtesy of Avelo Airlines

"Orlando is going to be hugely important, but right now the biggest part of our business is far and away New Haven," said Andrew Levy, Avelo's CEO, to USA Today. "One of the airplanes in Orlando to begin with is doing nothing other than flying back and forth to Connecticut. Six of our nine airplanes are completely dedicated to Connecticut." In the following year, Avelo plans to serve at least 15 different destinations from Orlando and at least 50 destinations in the next five years. For anyone traveling in or out of Central Florida, this means you can look forward to having a new budget airline to fly with.

