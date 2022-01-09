Everywhere You Can Get Cheap Pizza for National Pizza Week

Photo by El Nariz/Shutterstock

Most food holidays are superfluous. They're often concocted by people who benefit from the sale of that item, and they tend to not have all that much to celebrate. (Thrillist frequently highlights the exception to those rules.) Nonetheless, few feel, on the surface, as superfluous as food holidays celebrating pizza and burgers. Millions and millions of both are sold every day in the US. We're celebrating those every day. Still, we celebrate those two in holiday form very often. There's National Pizza Month, National Pizza Day, National Pepperoni Pizza Day, National Cheese Pizza Day, National Sausage Pizza Day. You get the idea. So, it probably isn't surprising that we're starting National Pizza Week. January 10 through January 17 is a week dedicated to pizza. (Just a couple of weeks before National Pizza Day, which is just four days before the Super Bowl, which is its own kind of pizza celebration.) If you want to celebrate National Pizza Week like it's any other week (read: by eating pizza), we've pulled together all the best pizza deals you're going to find. Here are the absolute best deals on pizza you're going to find during National Pizza Week.

Pizza Deals for National Pizza Week Pizza Hut

The deal: To celebrate its Stuffed Crust Pizza (and counter a rival launching its own version), you can grab a large, three-topping Stuffed Crust pizza for $11.99.

When: A limited time Pizza Hut

The deal: Grab a large Tastemaker pizza with up to three toppings for $10.

When: Ongoing Pasqually's Pizza

The deal: The pizza mouse's side hustle is offering a free cheese pizza to anyone who orders a specialty pizza. Use the code "FreeCheesePZ."

When: January 10-16 Mountain Mike's Pizza

The deal: For National Gluten-Free Day, take $2 off a Gluten-Free Small Pizza with the code "GLUTENFREE22."

When: January 13 Casey's

The deal: Get a large single-topping pizza for $10.99 with the code "1TOP."

When: Through January 17 Casey's

The deal: Buy-one-get-one-half-price large pizzas with the code "BOGO" throughout January and February.

When: Through February 28 Bertucci's

The deal: You can grab a free Brick Oven Pizza with the purchase of another one. BOGO city.

When: Every Tuesday Marco's Pizza

The deal: The code "MED699" will get you a medium one-topping pizza for $6.99.

When: "For a limited time" Hungry Howie's

The deal: Use the code "PICK2" to get your pick of any two items from a limited menu with each item costing just $5.99. The options include pizza, sticks, soda, and cookies.

When: Ongoing Round Table

The deal: The large Double Play Pepperoni Pizza is $19.99 for a whole lot of pizza and little red circles.

When: Ongoing

Grimaldi's

The deal: Sign up for the shop's new loyalty program through its mobile app, and you'll get a free appetizer or salad when you sign up.

When: Ongoing Blackjack Pizza

The deal: Grab a large, one-topping pizza for $10.99 with the code "LIT."

When: Ongoing Domino's

The deal: A 10-piece order of the chain's new Buffalo wings costs just $7.99. They've had wings for a while, but these ones are called "new-and-improved." The latter half of that label is up to you, really.

When: Ongoing UNO Pizzeria & Grill

The deal: You'll land a free appetizer when you sign up for the pizza shop's Insider's Club.

When: Ongoing Donatos Pizza

The deal: Rewards members get double points on any purchase that includes one of its plant-based pepperoni pizzas for National Pizza Week.

When: Through January 15