Icelandair Is Having a Major Sale with Roundtrips to Europe Starting at $430

Pack your bags. The ever-present urge to travel will be even more intense looking at the latest sale from Icelandair. The airline's fall sale includes roundtrip tickets to popular European destinations—most starting at less than $500 from multiple US cities. Below are just some of the examples.

Orlando to Copenhagen starting at $477 round trip.

Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina to Helsinki, Finland starting at $555 round trip.

Seattle to Dublin starting at $588 round trip.

New York to London starting at $466 round trip.



There are also discounted tickets departing from Boston, Baltimore, Minneapolis, Portland, and Washington DC, to cities including Amsterdam, Berlin, Brussels, Frankfurt, Glasgow, and more. According to the terms of the sale, the fares are non-refundable, and travel dates for the fare range between November 1, 2022 to April 30, 2023. The sale ends at midnight on September 25, so you'll need to act fast in order to take advantage of this offer.

The coolest part? When flying Icelandair, you can choose to add a stopover for between one and seven days in Iceland at no additional cost. That means you can fit at least two countries into your next vacation.

If you're looking to travel a bit more luxuriously, this Icelandair sale doesn't just extend to economy class tickets. You can also book business class (called Saga) tickets that are discounted up to 50% off. Check out all the deals and destinations at icelandair.com.