You Can Get $39 Flights on Southwest Right Now

If you feel like Southwest just had a flight sale, they did! But the popular airline is a favorite for a reason. Its latest sale began on January 3 and will run until 11:59 pm CT on January 6, with one-way fares starting at just $39.

Here is just a sample of some of the tickets that can be booked:

Boston, MA, to Chicago, IL, (and vice versa) $49

Chicago, IL, to Cincinnati, OH, (and vice versa) $39

Denver, CO, to Long Beach, CA, (and vice versa) $59

Fort Lauderdale, FL, to Chicago, IL, (and vice versa) $59

New York, NY, to Nashville, TN, (and vice versa) $59

Nashville, TN, to St. Louis, MO, (and vice versa) $39

St. Louis, MO, to Chicago, IL, (and vice versa) $39

To see the full list of destinations and prices, head to Southwest.com. Like any flight sale, there are some terms and conditions you should be mindful of before purchasing a ticket. The sale will apply to tickets booked for trips between January 18 and May 18, 2022, on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. One thing to note at the moment, in the season of flight delays and cancellations: Fares are nonrefundable.

Before leaving, it'd be best to check the Southwest COVID-19 safety page to get the latest updates. And if you want to be extra cautious, check the CDC's latest guidelines for domestic travel.